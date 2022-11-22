Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says we are not ready to consider him as Governor on Koshyari's remark against Shivaji Maharaj

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that We are not ready to consider him as Governor. He is a humble BJP worker. Governor is neutral and shows dignity in his words and conduct. But ours speaks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule or Savitribai Phule. He has made a mockery out of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari has stirred a controversy yet again and this time with his remark on the reverred Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Koshyari recently called him an old idol which has angered many including Shinde camp leaders who are demanding his ouster.