Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar Summoned by ED for Probe into Alleged Scam in Star Hotel Construction

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar for questioning in connection with an alleged scam in the construction and transaction of a star hotel in Jogeshwari. The ED had earlier issued a summons to Waikar on January 17, but he did not appear for questioning. He had then sought a month's extension to appear for questioning. However, the ED has issued the summons without granting him an extension.

ED officials had raided seven locations, including Waikar's residence, Matoshree Club, and the residences of his business associates, on January 9. Waikar is accused of concealing some previous contracts for the construction of a five-star hotel on a plot in Jogeshwari East.

The complaint in this case was filed by Santosh Mandvkar, a sub-engineer working in the BMC's economic crime branch, in September last year. The police registered a case based on this complaint. The ED is investigating this case based on this crime. There are allegations that a scam of Rs 500 crore has taken place in this case and the BMC has cancelled the permission for the construction of the hotel.

Waikar is a member of the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction. He has been a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly since 2009. He represents the Jogeshwari West constituency.

The ED is expected to question Waikar about his role in the alleged scam.