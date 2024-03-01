Shiv Sena Shinde Group MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Caught on Camera Beating Up Youth in Buldhana, Video Goes Viral

Shiv Sena Shinde group MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who has been making bold and controversial statements, is facing more trouble. Recently, a case was filed against him for allegedly threatening a woman to grab land. Moreover, a disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing MLA Sanjay Gaikwad assaulting young people during a Shiv Jayanti procession. This indicates that MLA Sanjay Gaikwad is once again embroiled in controversy.

A video circulating on social media captures MLA Sanjay Gaikwad physically attacking young individuals, reportedly in Buldhana city. The footage shows MLA Sanjay Gaikwad using a bodyguard's stick to violently beat the youths. It is noteworthy that police officers are present during the altercation in the video.

Additionally, MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has recently been accused of land grabbing, with a case filed against him two days ago. Rita Upadhyay from Nagpur has alleged that MLA Sanjay Gaikwad unlawfully acquired one and a half acres of agricultural land in Rajur. The case involves not only MLA Sanjay Gaikwad but also his sons Mrityanjay Gaikwad, Somnath Choubey, Dipali Choubey, and Dnyaneshwar Wagh. Previously, MLA Sanjay Gaikwad faced legal action for his remarks on tiger hunting.