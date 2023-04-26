Shiv Sena (UBT) claims Maha CM Eknath Shinde will be replaced soon

Shiv Sena (UBT) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is on his way out soon but who will be his rubber stamp successor, the observation coming amid various rumours doing rounds of the state political circles.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena (UBT) said while the Shinde faction is busy saving the chair, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’s camp is sweet-talking them and playing a different game behind their back.

The chief minister will surely go, the editorial said. Saamana executive editor and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said CM Shinde, who has gone to his native place in Satara, could probably extend his leave.

Queried on a remark made by BJP MLA and Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil who had said that party workers see Fadnavis as the chief minister, Raut said, The chief minister (Shinde) could probably extend his leave and stay there.

Raut said Shinde thinks he is a messiah of the poor but he has gone on a three-day leave in a helicopter. Shinde should instead take the helicopter to Barsu in Ratnagiri district and meet the protestors agitating against the refinery project, he said.

Notably, Raut on Saturday claimed the death warrant of the Eknath Shinde-led government has been issued and it will collapse in the next 15-20 days. He was alluding to the hearing in the Supreme Court on a plea seeking disqualification of 16 MLAs of the faction led by CM Shinde which is recognised as Shiv Sena.