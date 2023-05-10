Shiv Sena (UBT) delegation meets Governor, demands probe into alleged BMC corruption

A delegation from the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena recently met Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan. During the meeting, they presented a series of allegations regarding corruption and irregularities within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On Wednesday, a delegation including Aaditya Thackeray, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Arvind Sawant, Anil Parab, Sunil Prabhu, Ajay Chaudhary, Anil Desai, and other party leaders, met to present their grievances.

In addition, the delegation highlighted the concerning fact that Mumbai has been without a democratically elected body of representatives for more than a year.

It is worth mentioning that the previous Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections were won by the united Shiv Sena, under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

According to the reports, in a letter handed over to the Governor, the Sena (UBT) expressed concerns about the democratic standing of Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra due to the absence of elected representatives for over a year.

They accused the BMC administration of engaging in dictatorial behavior and blatant corruption, citing various scams such as the Road Mega Tender scam and Street Furniture scam. The faction requested a free, fair, and transparent investigation into the financial mismanagement and contractor favouritism by submitting relevant documents to the Governor.

Aaditya Thackeray, after meeting the Governor, discussed corruption allegations against the Maharashtra government, emphasizing the need for an investigation into road projects and other misdeeds. He also expressed faith in the judiciary's forthcoming judgment on the state's political crisis.

In addition, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav planned to meet Uddhav Thackeray, possibly as part of an effort to forge an opposition alliance against the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Aaditya questioned the country's direction, raising concerns about democracy versus dictatorship.