Shiv Sena (UBT) delegation meets President Droupadi Murmu over reservation issue

A delegation from the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut, met President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday to address the ongoing protests concerning the Maratha and Dhangar communities' demands for reservations. The delegation sought an all-inclusive reservation policy and urged the President to direct the central government to amend the constitution in the upcoming winter session of Parliament or through a special session, with the aim of surpassing the current 50% reservation cap.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) delegation included MPs Vinayak Raut and Arvind Sawant, along with legislators Anil Parab, Ambadas Danve, Ajay Chaudhary, Sunil Prabhu, and other leaders. Sanjay Raut emphasized that the Maratha reservation issue goes beyond the state government's capacity to resolve and rests with the central government. He expressed concern about the tense atmosphere in Maharashtra, describing it as a "gang war" within the state cabinet, with ministers challenging each other on public platforms.

Raut highlighted the need for an all-inclusive reservation policy, acknowledging that while Maratha reservation is a significant concern, other communities also face issues. He emphasized the delegation's request for a constitutional amendment to increase the reservation cap without disturbing the existing reservations for OBCs, tribals, and other communities.

"The atmosphere in Maharashtra due to the Maratha reservation issue is worrying. There is a gang war going on in the state cabinet itself. Ministers are challenging each other on public platforms," said Raut. "Maratha reservation is there, but other communities too have issues, so we met President Murmu with a request for an all-inclusive reservation policy."

Raut clarified that, based on the constitution, the reservation cap cannot exceed 50%. He stressed that resolving the Maratha and Dhangar reservation issue requires a constitutional amendment, a matter within the purview of the central government and Parliament.

"We have requested the President, she also took information from us and understood the subject," Raut mentioned. President Murmu assured the delegation that she would look into the matter and attempt to find a solution. Raut expressed confidence that President Murmu, being from a similar community, understands the importance of reservation and economic backwardness.

The delegation remains hopeful that their appeal will lead to positive action during the upcoming parliamentary sessions.