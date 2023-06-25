Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader slams Shinde govt, alleges corruption behind severe waterlogging

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Anand Dubey on Sunday alleged that the reason behind waterlogging in Mumbai is huge corruption behind the approval of tenders given for cleaning of sewerage system as a pre-monsoon preparation.Like every monsoon, heavy water logging was seen in various places of Mumbai after fresh rains on Saturday.



