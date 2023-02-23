Shiv Sena party workers protest against Sanjay Raut over his allegations against CM Shinde's son

Shiv Sena workers on Thursday protested against Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in Thane for claiming Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde had hired a history-sheeter to harm him.

A First Information Report was registered against Raut a day earlier in Kapurbawdi police station here on the complaint of Shiv Sena leader and former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde for promoting disharmony between different groups, defamation and other offences.

During Thursday's protest, Shinde and other women's wing workers of the Shinde group brought a masked man with a photo of Raut on his face in an ambulance for "admission" in the mental health hospital here.

Shinde said Raut had "lost his mental balance and, therefore, we seek quick treatment for him".

Raut had made the allegations against Shrikant Shinde, the Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan, in a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner.