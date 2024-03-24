Shiv Sena’s Adhalrao Patil to join Ajit Pawar-led NCP

Chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader and former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil is set to join the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on March 26. Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare confirmed the development. Patil will be NCP’s candidate from Shirur Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming general elections scheduled from April 19.

The meeting was called to bring consensus among the party leaders especially from Pune who were opposing Adhalrao Patil’s induction in the party. Ajit Pawar explained to them the significance of the decision and why it is pertinent as an alliance partner, the party insiders said. The state cooperation minister Dilip Walse Patil and party MLAs such as Dilip Mohite Patil, Atul Benke and Chetan Tupe were present for the meeting. Mohite Patil was strongly opposing Adhalrao Patil’s entry in the party. It took several meetings for the party leadership to get him convinced. Significantly, Walse Patil and Adhalrao too don’t see eye to eye.

Adhalrao Patil is a two-term Shiv Sena MP from Shirur. He shifted his loyalty to chief minister Eknath Shinde during the split in the party two years ago. He was defeated by Kolhe in the last general elections. On the other hand, Kolhe chose to remain loyal with the NCP founder Sharad Pawar and will be their candidate from Shirur seat which NCP (SP) is likely to get as a MVA ally.