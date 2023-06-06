Shivrajyabhishek Sohala: Police resort to baton charges to control crowd at Raigad Fort

Today the 350th ‘Shivarajyahishek Sohla’ of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Raigad Fort. The event witnessed an unprecedented gathering, breaking all previous attendance records in the history of Raigad Fort. However, after the conclusion of the ceremony, when a large crowd gathered to descend from the fort, the police attempted to disperse the crowd by resorting to baton charges.

Following the conclusion of the ceremony, devotees made their way down through the Nana Darwaza, while a massive crowd had gathered at the fort. As the crowd descended, there was a strong police presence to maintain order. In order to disperse the crowd along the route, the police used mild baton charges, as reported by the Tv9 Marathi.

— Sambhaji Chhatrapati (@YuvrajSambhaji) June 6, 2023

Prior to the ceremony, Sambhaji Raje took to Twitter and made a heartfelt plea to the devotees urging them not to create chaos while ascending the fort. He further expressed his commitment to remain at the fort until every devotee had the opportunity to pay their respects to The Maharaj. Sambhaji Raje also appealed to all Shiv enthusiasts to cooperate harmoniously with one another.