Shopkeeper attacked by goons for asking them to remove muddy slippers in Pimpri Chinchwad

In a disturbing incident in the Rupinagar locality of Pimpri Chinchwad city, a shopkeeper was brutally assaulted by a group of young individuals after he requested them to take off their slippers. The Chikhli police have apprehended five members of the notorious gang involved in the attack, all of whom have a previous criminal record.

According to the reports, Rajendra Singh Rathod lodged a complaint with the Chikhli police concerning the incident. The incident occurred at Gayatri Garment cloth shop in Rupinagar, where the accused individuals entered the store wearing slippers. Following the shopkeeper's request to remove their muddy slippers, it was revealed that five members of the criminal gang engaged in destructive behavior by throwing stones and launching a violent knife attack on the shop's staff and businessmen. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

In an attempt to flee, the attackers also damaged eight parked vehicles using sharp weapons. Their actions caused panic and instilled fear in the local community. The Chikhli police responded promptly and apprehended all five individuals involved in the incident. They have been charged accordingly.