Shrikant Shinde expects favourable SC verdict on political row in state

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he expects a favourable Supreme Court (SC) verdict on the political row in the state, the Shinde junior claimed two-thirds of MLAs of (undivided) Shiv Sena are with CM Shinde.

Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on a batch of cross-petitions filed by factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and CM Shinde pertaining to the Maharashtra political crisis after hearing arguments advanced on behalf of both sides.

Uddhav Thackeray-led faction has sought disqualification of MLAs of the Shinde camp who split Shiv Sena last June and formed a government with BJP.

Election Commission had ruled in our favour (by recognising the Shinde camp as the real Shiv Sena and allotting it the bow and arrow symbol). I am optimistic that the ruling of the top court will also be in favour of Shiv Sena because we are technically right. We enjoy more than a two-thirds majority (of Shiv Sena MLAs). The Supreme Court will take an appropriate decision, Shrikant Shinde said.