Shruti Haasan gets back to work post COVID recovery
By ANI | Published: March 7, 2022 06:40 PM2022-03-07T18:40:53+5:302022-03-07T18:50:03+5:30
Actor Shruti Haasan has recovered from COVID-19 and is all set to get back to work.
Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday, the actor shared her excitement in a sing-song manner that she will be going back to work today.
Later, she also posted a carfie, in which she can be seen wearing a black-coloured face mask.
She added a sticker that read, "Back to work."
Shruti tested positive for COVID-19 on February 27.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti's web series 'Bestseller' was released on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video. She also has a thriller film titled 'Salaar' in the pipeline.
( With inputs from ANI )
