Sindkhed Raja Celebrates 426th Birth Anniversary of Rajmata Jijabai with Fervor

Sindkhed Raja, India: The 426th birth anniversary of Rajmata Jijabai, mother of the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was celebrated with grand celebrations at the Rajwad (palace) of Raja Lakhhuji Rao Jadhav in Sindkhed Raja.

Descendants of the Jadhav clan from Sindkhed Raja and nearby villages, including Kinagaon Raja, Umerad, Deuļgaon Raja, gathered at the palace to perform a grand puja (prayer ceremony) at the sacred site believed to be Jijabai's birthplace. Raja Vijay Singh Jadhav, Shivaji Rao Jadhav, Ramesh Rao and Nirmala Raje Jadhav, Abhay Singh Raje Jadhav, Vitthal Raje Jadhav, and Ashish Raje Jadhav led the ceremony along with their spouses.

Joining the celebrations was Satish Tayde, president of the local Municipal Council, along with chief officer Prashant Vhatkar and councilors from various political parties. The Rajwad was adorned with vibrant flowers, with the entire palace lit up for the occasion. Men, women, and young people dressed in traditional attire gathered to pay their respects to Jijabai.