Sinhagad Fort to Implement Plastic Ban Following Shivneri's Lead, Effective From June 5

Pune: The Junnar forest department had imposed a plastic ban on Shivneri Fort. The forest department is also planning to ban plastic at Sinhagad Fort starting from June 5. Lokmat had raised the issue of extending the ban on Sinhagad after the initiative in Shivneri. After that, the forest department has taken steps for Sinhagad.



Tourists visit the Maharashtra forts in large numbers. Sinhagad in Pune draws huge crowds on weekends. Plastic bottles and bags thrown by tourists threaten the fort's sanctity. The forest department is now planning to take appropriate steps. The plastic ban was first implemented at Shivneri Fort. Before the decision came into effect, the fort was provided with clean water. The decisions seem to have yielded good results

Now, adequate clean water is also expected to be provided at Sinhagad. Only then will it be appropriate to take decision to ban plastic. The forest department has started planning in this regard. Therefore, tourists are advised to carry steel bottles with them while going to the fort. The decision to ban plastic will come into effect from June 5 at the base itself. Fort lovers have admired the decision.

"We are planning to ban plastic at Fort Sinhagad from June 5. A garbage clean-up drive is currently underway at the fort. We conduct such drives all the time. Now, on June 5, the occasion of Environment Day, we are planning a plastic ban. - Pradeep Sankpal, Forest Range Officer, Forest Department, Pune