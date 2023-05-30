SIT of Mumbai police files over 483 pages chargesheet in Darshan Solanki's suicide case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Mumbai Police filed a charge sheet of more than 483 pages against a fellow student in the case related to the alleged suicide of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) student Darshan Solanki.

The charge sheet was filed against Arman Khatri in a special court for cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act here, a prosecution source said. Khatri is now out on bail.

Solanki, a first-year student of B Tech (Chemical) course hailing from Ahmedabad, allegedly jumped to death from the seventh floor of a hostel building on IITB campus in suburban Powai on February 12, 2023, a day after the semester exams ended. Three weeks later, a special investigation team (SIT) of Mumbai police found a one-line note from Solanki's room saying Arman has killed me.

Police had said that Khatri allegedly threatened to kill Darshan with a paper cutter after the latter had spoken offensively about religion.