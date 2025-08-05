Sleeper Vande Bharat from Ajni to Pune Coming Soon – All You Need to Know About Timings and Station Stops

The long-awaited Ajni-Pune Sleeper Vande Bharat Express is likely to commence operations soon, with expectations of a formal launch by the end of this month. Along with this, two more Vande Bharat routes—Belagavi to Bengaluru and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Amritsar—are also set to be introduced. All three trains are expected to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August. These high-speed trains, known for their efficiency and passenger comfort, mark a significant expansion of India’s semi-high-speed rail network, enhancing travel connectivity and reducing journey times across key regions.

The Ajni-Pune route, in particular, is expected to greatly benefit passengers as the festive season approaches. Demand on this corridor usually surges during this time, leading to overcrowded trains and skyrocketing fares in buses and flights. The new Vande Bharat service is seen as a timely and much-needed solution to ease the travel rush and offer a more reliable, faster, and comfortable mode of transportation. Additionally, the Ajni-Pune train is expected to reduce the burden on existing transport systems, which are often overwhelmed during holidays and festival periods.

Initially set to start from Ajni, the train might eventually be flagged off from Nagpur station instead, once the station’s redevelopment project is completed. The train will halt at key junctions including Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Manmad, and Daund before reaching Pune. These stops will serve passengers traveling across multiple high-traffic cities, making the route both practical and time-saving. The train’s modern design, along with better seating and sleeper facilities, will enhance travel experiences for both long-distance and intercity passengers on this busy route.

The addition of the Belagavi–Bengaluru and Katra–Amritsar trains further strengthens the government’s commitment to expanding high-speed train services across India. These new routes will improve regional connectivity and help reduce travel times considerably. Designed with state-of-the-art amenities, Vande Bharat trains continue to gain popularity for their comfort, speed, and convenience. They are positioned as a semi-luxury, cost-effective travel option that appeals to both daily commuters and long-distance travelers. The expansion is also expected to boost economic activity by connecting major cities with faster and more efficient rail links.

As India approaches the festive season, the launch of these Vande Bharat services is being seen as a major relief to the public. Affordable and time-saving alternatives like the Ajni-Pune Vande Bharat train are likely to become the preferred choice for travelers trying to avoid inflated fares and fully booked transport options. Experts and commuters alike believe that these trains will not only ease the travel chaos but also contribute to improving regional mobility. The government’s focus on modernizing rail travel is becoming evident with each new launch, making high-speed rail more accessible to the average Indian traveler.