Solapur: Six pilgrims killed in jeep and tanker collision in Akkalkot

In a devastating incident, six pilgrims lost their lives in a collision between a jeep and a tanker at Shirwalwadi (Akkalkot) on Friday, around 4 pm. The injured, numbering six to seven, are currently being transported to a rural hospital in Akkalkot for urgent medical treatment.

According to the police, the accident occurred as the victims were travelling from Akkalkot to their village. All the deceased individuals were residents of Anur (Aland) village in Karnataka, as confirmed by the authorities. Promptly responding to the distress call, police officers and personnel from Akkalkot swiftly arrived at the scene.