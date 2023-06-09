Solapur: Youth detained for offensive mobile status

A young individual has been taken into custody by the Valsang police on suspicion of sharing offensive content that offended religious sentiments on his mobile status. While there were no reported disturbances to law and order as a result of the incident, the police have increased patrols in the area and are closely monitoring the situation.

Shoaib Mushtaq Maglurkar is facing charges following a complaint filed by Anirudh Jagdish Falmari (21), a resident of Vidigharkul, Kumbhari. According to the police, on June 8, 2023, Shoheb deliberately posted a status in Hindi on his mobile phone, aiming to offend the sentiments of community members. These mobile statuses not only caused distress among religious groups but also posed a threat to national unity. Additionally, they disrupted public peace and social harmony in society. Considering the ongoing religious tensions between the two communities, there is a possibility of future serious offences.

Assistant Police Inspector Anil Sangalle stated that the police administration is closely monitoring the situation. Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjay Jamadar has registered the case, and Sub-Inspector Survase is conducting further investigations.