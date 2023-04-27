Source of inspiration and energy for us: Eknath Shinde praises RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde praised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, calling him a source of inspiration and energy for him and many others. He also said that Bhagwat keeps supporting people who carry out good work in the society.

Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Nagpur run by Dr Aabaji Thatte Seva Aur Anusandhan Sanstha. RSS chief Bhagwat, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, industrialist Gautam Adani and others were present on the occasion.

Mohan Bhagwat ji is a source of inspiration and energy for us and everyone else. He always supports people who carry out good work. Hence, Devendra ji (Fadnavis) also said that Sangh stood as an inspiration in building the NCI. When the entire RSS and its chief provide support, building grand projects becomes possible, he said.

The chief minister also praised late RSS ideologue Dr Aabaji Thatte on the occasion. Health care system and cancer are challenges before all. After Uttar Pradesh, the number of cancer patients in Maharashtra is rising. Every year, 1.25 lakh people are diagnosed with cancer, with 30 to 40 per cent of them losing their lives due to the disease, he said.

Providing quality cancer treatment is a challenge before all and the government is working towards achieving this goal, he said. Shinde, who represents the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly segment in Thane district, said a cancer hospital will soon come up in Thane.

The NCI staff provides service to patients in an affectionate manner, Bhagwat said while recalling his meeting with a Muslim couple whose son underwent treatment at the institute. The couple praised the quality treatment provided at the NCI and recalled the affectionate behaviour and moral support given by its staff during their son's treatment, he said.

Health care and education are the basic needs, and society has now become aware of it. Everyone wants good health facilities and education, and they are ready to do anything for it, he added. But only their efforts are not enough. The efforts of the society are needed as it is a requirement of 148 crore people of the country, the RSS chief added.