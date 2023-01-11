Southern Command in Pune to revive and redevelop 75 reservoirs across eight states

The Southern Command, headquartered in Pune, has launched a drive under the Central Government's "Mission Amrit Sarovar" to revive and redevelop 75 reservoirs across eight states, four of which are to be revived in Pune itself.

The drive is timed to coincide with the 75th Indian Army Day, which will be hosted in Bangaluru on January 15, 2023, this year. In April of last year, the Indian government launched "Mission Amrit Sarovar" to develop, harvest, and conserve water. The southern command has identified 75 sites in various locations, four of which are in Pune.

The task of reviving the reservoirs is being done by troops from the Bombay Engineers Group, who have come forward to clean, widen, and improve the reservoirs. "Taking forward this approach, Southern Command formations have identified 75 sites in various locations," according to a press statement from the Southern Command. The Army's Engineer and Public Works Departments are collaborating with the civil administration and village panchayats on this initiative. "The creation of these Amrit Sarovars will also be part of the larger water collecting scheme, which will greatly assist in solving village water crises."

The eight states that will undergo a revival under the drive are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujrat, Kerala, and Rajasthan.