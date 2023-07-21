Speaker denies permission for Manipur discussion in Assembly: Opposition stages walkout in protest

The incident of women being stripped naked in Manipur has become a major subject of discussion during the ongoing monsoon session in both the Parliament and state legislatures. The opposition in the Legislative Council caused a commotion over the Manipur issue. At the same time, they chanted slogans as Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe refused permission for a discussion on the matter. In response, Neelam Gorhe stated, "I have personally provided a statement to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The incident is grave, and the accused have already been apprehended. Hence, the opposition should refrain from using this issue for political gains."

In the Legislative Council, Congress MLA Bhai Jagtap brought up the issue for discussion. The Opposition took a forceful stance, raising questions about Manipur's status within the country. Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe declined to provide a comment on the matter, leading to the opposition members shouting slogans.

The matter of Manipur was expected to be addressed by women MLAs in the Assembly. Accordingly, Congress women MLAs requested permission from Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar to discuss the issue. However, the Speaker refused to grant permission for the discussion, leading to opposition members walking out of the Assembly in protest. "While your point is significant, the rules require prior notice for such discussions, which hasn't been followed. Hence, the discussion cannot be allowed," stated the Speaker.

Regarding the Manipur issue, Congress women MLAs showed strong determination. Congress MLA Praniti Shinde expressed her disappointment, stating that this matter was a disgrace not only for the BJP and Congress but for all Indians.

Congress leaders Varsha Gaikwad and Yashomati Thakur issued a statement expressing their regret that the Speaker did not permit them to discuss the matter. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan questioned the Speaker about the reasons for not allowing the issue to be raised.

The monsoon session witnessed heated exchanges between the opposition and the ruling party on this matter, leading to commotion in both the Legislative Council and the Assembly.