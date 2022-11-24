Special court likely to pronounce bail plea of former Maha minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

A special court here is likely to pronounce its order on Thursday on the bail plea of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in February this year.He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Special judge R N Rokade on November 14 reserved his order on Malik’s bail plea after hearing lengthy arguments put forth by both sides. The ED has claimed the accused was dealing with Ibrahim and his sister Hasina Parkar and “there is no question of him being innocent.