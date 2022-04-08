ST Strike: Possibility of ST workers' agitation in Sharad Pawar's Baramati on 12th April

ST workers have been on strike for the last 5 months. The families of the employees are protesting in Azad Maidan. However, today, angry ST workers marched on the residence of NCP president Sharad Pawar at Silver Oak and threw sandals. The sudden agitation also shocked the police. As soon as the NCP workers came to know about the agitation taking place at Sharad Pawar's residence, they rushed to the spot. While the agitation was going on, NCP MP Supriya Sule came out of the house and tried to calm down the protesters. She appealed to the protesters to discuss the issue several times. But the protesters were not in a position to listen. The employees accused the government of ignoring their demands.

At this time, the angry ST employees said that till date, 170 of our employees have committed suicide. We have been agitating for democracy for the last 5 months. We are agitating here to condemn Sharad Pawar. We will agitate harder than this. Not only that, the protesters have said in an interview to TV 9 that they will agitate on the 12th April at 12 o'clock, in Baramati against the government.