State Catering Costs Soar: Rs. 6.5 Crore Annually for CM, DCM Homes

Ten months after appointing caterers for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's "Varsha" and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's "Sagar" residences (combined cost, Rs. 5 crore p.a.), the Maharashtra government has chosen a caterer for DCM Ajit Pawar's "Devgiri" at Rs. 1.5 crore annually. This brings the total catering cost for all three residences to approximately Rs. 6.5 crore per year.

In April 2023, Pawar raised concerns about Varsha's food and beverage bill reaching Rs. 2.68 crore in just four months. Chhatradhari Caterers secured the Devgiri contract until April 2025. The GR issued last year appointed caterers for Shinde and Fadnavis, specifying menus and pricing across all three residences, TOI reported.

44 regular items, including Maharashtrian snacks (kachori, sabudana wada, dahi vada) at Rs. 15 each. South Indian options like wada sambhar, tomato omelette, masala dosa (Rs. 15-28). Vegetarian and chicken/mutton thali (Rs. 75-98), biryani (Rs. 25-35), buffet (Rs. 160).

Special items on certain days like VIP snacks (Rs. 40), mixed fruit baskets (Rs. 20), high tea buffets (Rs. 100), modak (Rs. 15-18 per piece).

The GR mandates adherence to pre-determined prices. If the food is sold at rates other than those agreed upon, payment for the same shall not be sanctioned, it states.