Stones Pelted at Surat-Ayodhya Express in Nandurbar, Two Detained Including a Psychiatric Patient

Nandurbar: Stones were pelted at the Astha Rail Express from Surat to Ayodhya near Nandurbar on Sunday midnight. Two persons were detained after railway police and Nandurbar city police launched a search operation. Police said one of them was mentally ill.

According to police sources, the Astha Express left Surat station for Ayodhya at 8 pm on Sunday. The express came a kilometer away from Nandurbar at around 11 pm on Sunday when some stones hit a coach of the train. This frightened the passengers. The matter was reported to the railway police when the train arrived at Nandurbar station. Soon, railway police, Nandurbar city, and suburban police rushed to the spot. A search operation was launched in the area and two people were found hiding in the trees. When the railway police approached him, they also pelted stones at the police. They were later taken into custody by the police. On further investigation, it was determined that one of the two was a psychiatric patient.



A case under Section 154 of the Railway Act was registered with the Railway Police. According to railway authorities, there were a total of 1,340 passengers on the train.