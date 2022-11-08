Sudha Murthy meets Sambhaji Bhide in Sangli

Author and Philanthropist Sudha Murthy met Sambhajirao Bhide in Maharashtra's Sangli, pages of memories unfolded by finding the place of her old residence in Kolhapur 70 years ago. Sudha Murthy's visit is being discussed on social media. The reason for starting this discussion is that she met Sambhaji Bhide during this meeting. Not only that, Sudha Murthy also fell at Bhide's feet. The video of this incident is also going viral on social media.

A few days ago, Bhide had made a statement to a female journalist that he would talk to you first. Sudha Murthy and her sister Mangala Kulkarni not only visited Rankala, Ambabai during her two-day stay in Kholapur, but also visited publisher Anil Mehta's library and his home. Murthy had a real passion to see the house where he spent his childhood 70 years ago.

Thanks to social media. I could know how shallow you were @sudhamurty https://t.co/uVKz1A85MD — प्रज्वला तट्टे (@prajwala_tatte) November 7, 2022