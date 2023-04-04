Supreme Court dismisses petition against Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project

The Mula-Mutha River rejuvenation project's legal challenge has been dismissed by the Supreme Court on the grounds of insufficient facts to justify interference.

PMC is beautifying the banks of the Mula-Mutha River in Pune. Environmentalists filed a petition against it in NGT for violating environmental norms, but NGT rejected it in November. Work on the project is now underway.

While dismissing the petition, the court specified that the project must obtain permission from the Environment Department if any changes are made to the plan. However, environmental expert Sarang Yadwadkar objected and demanded that the NGT stop the river bank improvement project.

Yadwadkar filed another appeal in January with the NGT, stating that the PMC did not meet the environmental criteria within the stipulated time. However, the NGT rejected this claim as well. Yadwadkar then approached the Supreme Court, which dismissed the petition due to insufficient evidence.