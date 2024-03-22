Supriya Sule Pens Letter to Pune Police, Urges Security for Rohit and Yugendra Pawar

Political developments in the state have picked up pace ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After the BJP, the Congress has now released the list of candidates. There seems to be no consensus yet on some seats in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. On the other hand, discussions are going on over MNS's participation in the Grand Alliance. Recent developments have put NCP's Sharad Pawar faction leaders and MLAs Rohit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar's lives in danger. MP Supriya Sule has written a letter to the Pune Police asking them to provide security immediately.

A few days ago, workers of the NCP Ajit Pawar group had mobbed Yugendra Pawar. The workers demanded that Ajit Pawar's ongoing defamation on social media must be stopped. Yugendra Pawar assured the workers of Ajit Pawar group that if there were any mistakes made by the workers of the Sharad Pawar group, they would correct it. The letter written by Shrinivas Pawar is going viral on social media. It is being said that Ajit Pawar group workers gheraoed Yugendra Pawar and asked him to answer in this regard. Supriya Sule has now written a letter to the Pune Police requesting them to provide security immediately.

What exactly did Supriya Sule say in her letter to the Pune Police?

MLA Rohit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar are on a tour to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. They are interacting with the people in a constitutional manner, peacefully and democratically. But in some places, they are facing repression. Some people are trying to suppress their voices by gheraoing them. The incident came to light on various news channels and social media. The actions of those involved are completely unconstitutional.

This is not acceptable in Maharashtra created by Yashwantrao Chavan. These incidents have raised questions about their safety. Their lives are in danger. This is a matter of great and serious concern. This is not expected in the Pune district, which is cultured and is a hub of learning.

Therefore, we request you to take proper precautions for the safety of MLAs Rohit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar and provide necessary security to them immediately. I am confident that you will take action in this regard without delay, the letter says.

