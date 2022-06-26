Supriya Sule targets rebel MLAs over political crisis

Pune / Mumbai: Eknath Shinde's revolt has caused a major earthquake in Maharashtra politics. As Shinde claims to have more than 40 MLAs, the Mavia government led by Uddhav Thackeray is in danger. In addition, there is a dispute between Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Shinde's Shiv Sena and legal proceedings are underway on both sides. On this, NCP and Congress have said that they support Shiv Sena. Reacting to this, MP Supriya Sule termed the rebel MLAs as fugitives.

NCP MP Supriya Sule, while commenting on the current situation in the state, targeted the rebel MLAs. "Maharashtra has elected MLAs to Assam. What are they doing in Assam? Who will do the work in the constituency?" This question was also raised by Supriya Sule.

"Balasaheb Thackeray himself has said who is his successor. It is his decision that Uddhav should run Shiv Sena after Balasaheb. So, there is nothing wrong with using this name. Because, that name is so big" she added.

"Now is the time for sowing, people should come to their constituency. Why do people choose you, to work in the constituency, but they have gone and stayed in a five-star hotel in Assam. Rebellion takes place in our soil, not by fleeing" she said.