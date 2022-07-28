Sushma Andhare joins Shiv Sena

NCP leader and Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar movement activist Sushma Andhare joined Shiv Sena today. Sushma Andhare tied Shivbandhan in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray.

It was seen that she got emotional this time. As soon as she joined the party, she has also received the gift of Shiv Sena deputy leader from Uddhav Thackeray. Legislative Council Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe, Aaditya Thackeray were present at the time of entry.