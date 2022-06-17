Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma untraceable for past four days, says, Mumbai Police



Mumbai Police on Friday said the team sent to serve notice to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma has not been able to trace her since the past four days.On June 11, Mumbai's Pydhonie police station had summoned Sharma to appear before the police on June 25 to record her statement in connection with her alleged objectionable remark against Prophet Mohammed during a television debate. Mumbai's Pydhonie Police had registered a case on May 29 following a complaint by Irfan Shaikh, the joint secretary of Mumbai wing of Raza Academy.

The FIR was registered on charges of hurting religious feelings, promoting enmity and causing public mischief. The FIR was lodged on the day massive protests erupted across the country after Friday prayers. There were reports of violence and arson in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal. In Jharkhand capital Ranchi, two people died due to the injuries sustained during the protests. Several people were injured and vehicles were damaged, resulting in the imposition of curfew by the state government. Sharma was suspended by the BJP after her comments on Prophet Muhammad on TV drew furious reactions and official protests from at least 15 nations, including Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Several Gulf nations had summoned Indian envoys and expressed condemnation over what they called "anti-Islamic statements" by BJP spokespersons. Sharma withdrew her statement "unconditionally" and claimed she was reacting to "continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev (Lord Shiva)"

