Tanker carrying ethylene oxide overturns on Pune-Ahmednagar highway

A major emergency unfolded in Maharashtra’s Pune after a tanker carrying highly flammable and toxic ethylene oxide overturned near Vadgaon Sheri Chowk on the Pune-Ahmednagar Highway. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, prompting immediate response efforts from the fire brigade and Pune Police to address the risks of explosion and potential health hazards.

According to a report, officials from the Pune Fire Brigade received a call at around 12:47 am on Monday, reporting the leakage of ethylene oxide, a chemical known for its high flammability, toxicity, and carcinogenic properties, from a tanker operated by a private-sector chemical company, believed to be Reliance Petrochemicals.

“Considering the seriousness of the leak and risk of explosion and toxic exposure, we started deploying fire tenders from all nearby fire stations to the spot. Prima facie the tanker is operated by Reliance Petrochemicals, and we informed the company officials,” said a fire brigade official quoted by Indian Express.

The fire brigade official added, “After our fire tenders reached the spot, continuous spraying of water was started from the tenders on the tanker at the spot from where the leak is taking place. The spraying has not stopped even for a moment since our tenders reached the spot. One team from the company has arrived at the spot.”

As per the report, the fire department’s chemical emergency response vehicles were expected to reach by around 8 am. “We will continue to spray water until then,” the official was further quoted.

The area was cordoned off by local police and the traffic control branch, leading to diversions on Pune-Ahmednagar road and connecting routes. The driver of the tanker was admitted to the hospital after complaining of respiratory distress due to suspected toxic exposure. As of the latest reports, there were no additional cases of exposure reported.