India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Monday it has partnered with Google Cloud and New Zealand-based Fletcher Building to build a flexible, Google cloud-based enterprise platform to support long-term growth and innovation.

TCS partners with Fletcher Building, Google Cloud for digital innovation

"Fletcher Building is partnering with Google Cloud and TCS to implement enterprise-grade, cloud capability to run its mission-critical enterprise workloads to enable greater uptime and flexibility, develop its customer data strategy to create an end-to-end understanding of customer needs and behaviours, and to respond quickly to market changes and opportunities," according to a statement released by TCS.

TCS will use its multi-horizon cloud transformation framework and extensive cloud experience to help Fletcher Building build a new future-ready digital core using Google Cloud. This foundation will simplify the infrastructure landscape, reduce technology debt, host mission-critical workloads, provide a unified view of its customers and enable future innovation, it said.

