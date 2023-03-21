Team Uddhav hits out at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after bookie arrest in Gujarat

Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday targeted CM Eknath Shinde over the FIR to bribe and extort deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta, with MP Vinayak Raut saying the one who brought Anil Jaisinghani to Matoshree is now sitting on the CM's chair. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis himself has said Amrita Fadnavis and accused Aniksha Jaisingh had a good relationship. The same Anil Jaisinghani once came to Matoshree. He met Uddhav Thackeray.

Now some BJP people are showing his photos. But who brought Anil Jaisinghani to Matoshree? The one who brought Anil Jaisinghani to Matoshree is now sitting on the chief minister's chair," said Raut said without naming Shinde. Aaditya Thackeray also took a dig at Shinde without naming him. "Everyone knows this. Who was the district chief from where Jaisinghani hailed? But I don't want to go into it, it should be thoroughly investigated. Someone can reach one's house. This is serious," he said while speaking on the Vidhan Bhavan premises.