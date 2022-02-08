Teaser of Michele Morrone, Jacqueline Fernandez's song 'Mud Mud Ke' out

Ahead of the release of the music video of Jacqueline Fernandez and Italian actor Michele Morrone-starrer 'Mud Mud Ke', the makers have treated the audience with the song's teaser.

The video clip opens with a glimpse of Michele, dressed in a suit, walking into a club. We then get a glimpse of Jacqueline dancing in a shimmery silver dress. Fans can also see a few hot visuals of Michele and Jacqueline together.

For 'Mud Mud Ke', Tony Kakkar has composed the music and Neha Kakkar has lent her voice to it. The music video is choreographed by Shakti Mohan.

Talking about the song, Neha said, "Music is a huge part of our nation's identity and it is amazing to have Michele Morrone join it along with Jacqueline Fernandez. Every song is an opportunity to try out something novel. Mud Mud Ke gave me that chance and I'm grateful for it. I'm confident that this is a hit coming your way."

'Mud Mud Ke' will be out on February 12.

( With inputs from ANI )

