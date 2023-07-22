Thane: 23-year-old man falls off motorcycle due to pothole, crushed to death by truck

A 23-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle bumped into a pothole, following which a concrete mixer truck ran over him in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Hajimalang Road around 11.30 pm on Thursday, following which the truck driver was arrested, they said. The deceased Suraj Gavari, in an attempt to avoid a pothole, lost balance of the vehicle and fell down on the road just when a speeding concrete mixer truck ran over him,” an official of the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar division said.

The victim died on the spot and his body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said. An offence was registered against the truck driver under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act and he was arrested, the police said.