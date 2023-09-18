Thane: 32-year-old man injured after tree collapses near Wagle Estate

A 32-year-old man was injured after a tree fell on him in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, a civic official said.The tree collapsed on the premises of an aviation training institute in Wagle Estate area around 11 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell said. A man sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital, he said.

A power cable was also damaged due to the collapse and the power supply to around 450 consumers in the locality was affected and will be restored after about eight hours, the official said.

Meanwhile, in another incident two men died and a woman was pulled out alive from the debris after a four-storey residential building that was dilapidated and declared dangerous by civic authorities collapsed in Dombivli East in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Friday.

The structure known as Adinarayan Bhuvan, situated in Ayre village within the jurisdiction of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, consisted of 44 tenements. Authorities had initiated the evacuation of its occupants starting on Thursday due to structural instability, as a portion of the building had begun to sink.