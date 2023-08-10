Thane: 38-year-old man from Gujarat held with drugs worth Rs 4.55 lakh

In Maharashtra's Thane district, police apprehended a 38-year-old man and confiscated drugs worth Rs 4.55 lakh from his possession. Officials of the crime unit apprehended Aslam Abdulkadir Sama, hailing from Bhuj in Gujarat, at Ranjnoli naka in Bhiwandi area here on Wednesday, the official from Kongaon police station said.

According to him, the police seized 65.78 gm of mephedrone, an illegal synthetic stimulant, worth Rs 4.55 lakh from his possession.

According to the official, the accused was booked under the terms of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The man was questioned, but the source of the contraband and to whom he wanted to sell it was yet to be ascertained, he said.