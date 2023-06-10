Thane: 55-year-old man held for strangling son to death over petty issue

A 55-year-old man allegedly strangled his son to death over a petty issue in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said. The police have arrested the accused, a resident of Dongarwadi Nalgaon area, under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, assistant police inspector K D Bacchav of Khinavli police station said.

The accused allegedly strangled his 32-year-old son after the latter sold some pipes from the house without his knowledge on Friday, he said. The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, he added.

In a similar incident earlier, A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed a man in Mumbai for making abusive comments against the former’s mother, a police official said. The 43-year-old deceased, identified as Abdul Rahim Malik, from Iraniwadi locality in Kandivali, used to tease and verbally abuse the boy’s mother, he said.