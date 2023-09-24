Thane: ATS arrests three in Bhiwandi for selling fake ration cards

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended three individuals in Bhiwandi, Thane district, for their alleged involvement in the illicit sale of counterfeit ration cards.

According to reports, acting on a tip-off, a decoy operation was conducted on Friday, resulting in the arrest of two ration card agents and a ration shop owner. Several fraudulent ration cards and incriminating documents were confiscated during the operation.

On Saturday, a case was registered against the accused at the Nizampura police station, encompassing charges of cheating, forgery, and related offences. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the full extent of the racket, which saw the suspects selling fake ration cards for Rs 8,000 each. The detained individuals have been identified as Irfan Ali Ansari and Sanjay Bodhe, both ration card agents, and Naushad Rai Ahmed Sheikh, the ration shop owner.