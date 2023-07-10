Thane: Autorickshaw driver injured after tree falls on two vehicles

An autorickshaw driver was injured in a tree fall incident on Sunday night in Thane city of Maharashtra, civic officials said. A huge tree fell on a car and an autorickshaw at around 9.30 pm in Khopat locality. He has been admitted to Kalwa civic hospital, the official said.

In an another incident, In the Nagpur area of Maharashtra, three people killed and six others were injured when a speeding car rammed into a stationary container truck.

The accident took place on Sunday evening on Ramtek-Bhandara road under Aroli police station limits, located 60 km from here, they said. The truck driver had negligently parked the vehicle on the road without using any indicators. This act of carelessness created a dangerous situation for other motorists, an official from Aroli police station said.