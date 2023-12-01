Thane: Brother-sister duo booked for abducting newborn

A brother and sister have been charged with allegedly kidnapping and imprisoning a newborn with the intent of compelling the mother to repay a loan, as stated by a Thane police official on Friday.

The individual who filed the complaint, having borrowed money from the accused during her pregnancy, delivered a baby boy on October 15, as reported by an official from the Ulhasnagar police station.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Patel and his sister Sumi Patel from Surat, demanded that she repay the loan, which they claimed was Rs 45,000. When the woman could not arrange for money, they took away the newborn on October 18, he said.

The accused then refused to take her calls or return the child. After all efforts failed, the woman approached police on Thursday. The child is with the accused, he said.

The siblings have been charged with kidnapping, confinement and other offences but are yet to be arrested, the official added.