Thane: Fire breaks out at chemical company in Ambernath MIDC

A significant fire erupted at a chemical company in the Anandnagar MIDC area of Ambernath, resulting in massive smoke visible from afar. The fire department promptly responded to the incident after receiving the alert. Five fire engines from the Ambernath and Badlapur regions were quickly dispatched to the location. Additional fire vehicles have been requested due to the intensity of the fire.

According to the reports, a fire erupted at Dashmesh Company located in the MIDC area. The exact cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation. Efforts are being made to determine if any employees are trapped inside the premises. Firefighters are diligently working to contain and extinguish the fire.

