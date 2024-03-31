Thane: Fire Breaks Out in Scrap Godown in Bhiwandi (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in a scrap godown in the Bhiwandi area on Saturday night, March 31. Two fire tenders were present at the scene. No casualties have been reported.

"At 11:30 pm in the night, we got a fire call. We reached the spot immediately. Efforts are being made to douse the fire... No casualty has been reported," said Fire Officer Shailesh Shinde. Two fire tenders reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident.

Visuals From the Spot:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out in a scrap godown in the Bhiwandi area. Two fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/kJhQhoK579 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

At 11:30 pm the night, we got a fire call. We reached the spot immediately. Efforts are being made to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported," he added. A huge quantity of junk items, including wooden ply, plastic items, paper and cardboard, were kept in this junk warehouse. About 15-20 warehouses were burned to ashes, the official said, adding, some four-wheelers also caught fire.

However, the actual cause of what caused the fire has not been ascertained yet. Although the operation to douse the fire is underway, the personnel have been facing difficulty controlling the fire due to a lack of water.

Also, if any source of water is found, it is likely to take five to six hours to control the fire, according to Fire Officer Shailendra Shinde. More details are awaited.