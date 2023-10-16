Thane: Fire in electric meter room of building, no casualties reported

Civic officials in Thane district, Maharashtra, reported a fire incident on Monday in the electric meter room of a ground-plus-three-storey building.

No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at 5.10 am in the building located in Almas Colony at Kausa in Mumbra area, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Fifteen electric meters in the room located on the ground floor were destroyed in the fire, he said. Local fire personnel and the disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot after being alerted and put out the blaze within half-an-hour, the official said.

The power supply to the building was cut off as a precautionary measure, he said, adding a probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire.