Thane Grand Central Park to be inaugurated by CM Eknath Shinde on Thursday

The grand inauguration of Thane Municipal Corporation's largest central park which is 20.5 acre , conceptualized by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will be held on Thursday, February 8, by CM Shinde himself.

The Grand Central Park is built on approximately 20.5 acres in Kalpataru Park City in Kolshet. The park has about 3500 different types of trees and will be a center of attraction for everyone from young children to senior citizens. It also has four theme gardens based on Mughal, Chinese, Moroccan, and Japanese concepts. The park also has plenty of space for children to play, a jogging track, the largest skating yard, lawn tennis, and volleyball courts, informed Sandeep Malvi, Additional Commissioner (1) of the Municipal Corporation.

The park also has a large amphitheater, cafeteria, and toilet facilities. The park can be used to organize school trips and environmental awareness tours. The existing trees on the park site have been preserved and new trees have also been planted. Thane Municipal Corporation has developed this park under the Amenities Plot Development Scheme.

Features of Grand Central Park: