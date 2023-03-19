Thane: Man and five family members acquitted of killing wife for dowry

A court in Thane district has acquitted a man and his five family members accused of killing his wife for dowry in 2014 by giving them the benefit of doubt.

The prosecution failed to prove the charges against the accused, according to Additional Sessions Judge Rachna R. Tehra, and there was no provision in law to convict someone emotionally. On March 13, the court issued the order, which was made public on Saturday. In 2005, the victim married the man, who is now 43 years old.

The prosecution told the court that after the marriage, the victim resided with her husband and in-laws in Mumbra. The couple had two daughters and a son. A year after their marriage, the woman's in-laws started treating her badly. They tortured her physically as well as mentally to demand Rs 10 lakh from her parents for the purchase of land, it said.