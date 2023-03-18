Thane: Man held for posing as policeman and robbing motorcyclist

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a policeman and robbing a motorcyclist in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The accused posing as a policeman allegedly intercepted a motorcyclist in Kalyan town on Thursday and robbed him of his belongings and decamped with the two-wheeler, senior inspector Mahendra Deshmukh said.

Based on the CCTV footage from the area, the police zeroed in on the accused, he said, adding that further investigations were underway to find out if the man had been involved in similar crimes in the past.