Thane: MNS launches 'selfie with pothole' competition to highlight road issues in Ulhasnagar

Ulhasnagar is currently facing a significant issue with numerous potholes on its roads. Recognizing the lack of attention from the municipal authorities towards this problem, Manoj Shelar, the district organizer of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has taken the initiative to organize a unique competition called the 'Selfie with Pothole.’

The MNS has appealed to the people to capture pictures of potholes on the roads in Ulhasnagar city. The party will organize an exhibition displaying these photographs outside the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, and prizes will be awarded to the top three photographs.

Manoj Shelar, the district organizer of MNS, mentioned that the commissioner of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation and the chairman of the standing committee will be invited as chief guests for the prize ceremony.

